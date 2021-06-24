Planning a trip? Vistara announces 48-hour mega sale on flight tickets; Check details

Chief Commercial Officer of the airline Vinod Kannan was quoted as saying that the unfortunate second wave of Coronavirus had compelled many passengers to put off their travel plans.

Airline major Vistara in a surprise move has announced a two day mega sale on flight tickets for all classes. The mega sale which has already set off will conclude by 11:59 PM on Friday and all Vistara flight tickets booked during the 48-hour window will be provided at a cheaper rate, the Tata-owned airline was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. It is to be noted that only those flight tickets scheduled between August 1 and October 12 will be provided with a discount, the airline added. The travel and tourist industry has been badly battered during the two successive Coronavirus waves in the country and the move by Vistara is aimed at incentivising passengers to fly more.

Chief Commercial Officer of the airline Vinod Kannan was quoted as saying that the unfortunate second wave of Coronavirus had compelled many passengers to put off their travel plans. Kannan also said that on account of improving Covid-19 situation in the country, the air travel demand is starting to return. He also said that the airline was more than happy to invite passengers and fulfil their travel plans at attractive fare rates.

As per the terms of the sale announced by the airline, passengers must book their tickets by the end of Friday to be eligible to receive attractive fares on their favourite destination. Passengers should also note that the offer stands valid only for those tickets which are scheduled between August 1 and October 12.

Airline industry was one of the most devastated during the Coronavirus pandemic worldwide as governments cut off the transport links-domestic as well as international- to tide over the increasing number of fresh infections among passengers with a recent travel history. With new variants of Coronavirus coming to the fore and less than adequate vaccination among the Indian population, the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus remains real.