Planning a trip this festive season? Take help of these 5 start-ups for a smooth journey

It’s that time of the year again when you feel the urge to rejuvenate yourself after being burdened with the challenges of professional and personal lives. With festivities around, most of us are packing our bags to set out to new destination.

If you are also planning for a trip anytime soon, these 5 start-ups will help add zest to the festive mood by taking care of all your shopping needs:

Sankash: Born out of a desire to bridge the gap between memories and availability of money, the main idea behind the start-up is to enable everyone to travel by making it more affordable and by enabling travel providers to offer flexible payments to their customers through Vacation Loans. With vacation loans, funds won’t be an impediment to travel.

Snapdeal: This lifestyle shopping destination claims to have everything for everyone. A range of good quality and value-based products are enough to fulfil all your shopping needs. If you are planning a trip, you can visit Snapdeal to find out essential travel accessories like shoes, deo’s and even skincare to pamper your skin.



Also Read | Good news Mumbai! Now use just one transit card for your travel needs; PPBL launches Paytm Transit Card

Mpokket: It is an instant loan app which claim to be solving all your problems by taking care of your finances and festive needs. You can easily avail a loan from Rs 500 to Rs 30,000 instantly for a hassle-free shopping experience. Its flexible repayment options lets you repay the amount as per your convenience.

Damensch: A travel bag is only complete when it is filled with outfits that keep you ready and comfortable for everything touristy. After all, a vacation is truly yours when you feel cool, comfy, confident and always Instagram ready! DaMENSCH claims to be a one-stop-destination for premium quality driven men’s apparel that is a concoction of wardrobe classics with a brand stamp that is synonymous to comfort. DaMENSCH is also coming up with a new winter wear launches, offers ranging from giveaways in collaboration with MIVI offering wireless ear buds worth ₹2999 for free on orders of just ₹3000 and above.