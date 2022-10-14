Visit these 5 places this Diwali without worrying about budget

The festival of light is around the corner and unlike past couple of years, most of us are planning to visit to a nice location this year to witness how the most awaited festival of the year is celebrated across India. If you are also confused as to where to travel this festive season, read the complete list by Abhilasha Negi, Co-Founder of SanKash to know top places you can travel this festive season without worrying about budget:

Pushkar: Pushkar Camel Fair is the biggest camel and domesticated animals fair in India and is held every year in the sacred city of Pushkar in Rajasthan. The camel fair at Pushkar during Diwali is a unique experience for anyone. During the Haveli Diwali, the city hosts a camel fair where camels are dressed up in gorgeous accompaniments and walk the streets of the place. Camel races and trading happen during the festival.



Ayodhya: Ayodhya, one of the oldest cities in India is must visit to experience the homecoming of Rama to his birth land, Ayodhya. The city is also known for lighting the most lamps. Since Ayodhya is the first place to start celebrating Diwali in north India, the festival is welcomed with much love and wonder. The energy of the place is at its peak and should be experienced once in a lifetime.



Udaipur: Witnessing the festival of lights in the lake city is a thing of joy. Streets are spoilt with bright lights and every house takes pride in decorating its own in the best possible way. The Udaipur Palace is radiant and looks heavenly. The Udaipur lantern festival attracts people from all over the country to experience a show of talent and festivity.



Goa: Couldn't Plan a trip to Goa so far? Now is the time. Goa is a well-known beach paradise and the party city of India. People from all over the world travel to India to witness Goa's beauty especially at this time of the year i.e. the end when it's lit because of festivities and ragers. Don't worry, even if you are into nature and peace south goa has the most serene and historically relevant places you can choose to visit.



Odissa: Odisha, on the other hand, celebrates Diwali consistently by preparing weeks ahead of the festival, lighting thousands of lamps and fireworks. Goddess Kali is celebrated by all people for 15 days with the final celebrations on the day of Diwali. The people of Odisha also take this occasion to lovingly remember their ancestors. In the Puri Jagannath Temple, jute sticks are burnt during Diwali as a way of invoking the blessings of ancestors and as a sign to make the part of the festivities.