Pink City Jaipur declared as UNESCO world heritage site

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee inscribed Jaipur the ‘Pink City of India’ among its World Heritage Sites. In a meeting held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The UNESCO Committee decided to include seven cultural sites of different nations in its world heritage list. The decision was made by the UNESCO’s Committee in its 43rd session where the Committee had to examine 35 nominations for inscription in the World Heritage site list.

In a Twitter post, the official Twitter handle tweed that Jaipur a city of Rajasthan in India has been inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage site. Among other sites that UNESCO added to the List are situated in Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Japan and the People’s Democratic Republic of Lao.

PM Modi in mentioning the UNESCO tweet wrote that Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. He added that the Elegant and energetic Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over the world.

Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO. https://t.co/1PIX4YjAC4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

“Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

The Pink City, Jaipur was selected for inscription because despite being a region surrounded by cities located in hilly terrain, the city Jaipur was established on plain and was build according to grid plan interpreted according to the Vedic architecture.

The UNESCO website mentioned that the streets of Jaipur feature continuous colonnaded businesses that run along the centre, creating large public squares know as ‘Chaupars’. The construction is beautiful as the markets, stalls, residences and temples have uniform faces and are build in such a manner that all face the main streets.

The City has remarkable urban planning the gives the aroma of the idea of its planning is a representation of the ancient Hindu and modern Mughal cultures with finch of Western cultural influence. The city which was designed to be a commercial capital has maintained its local essence of commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day said UNESCO describing the city.

The Six other sites that were also selected as UNESCO’s world heritage site alongside Jaipur are Dilmun Burial Mounds (Bahrain), Budj Bim Cultural Landscape (Australia), Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City (China), Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto (Indonesia), Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan (Japan), Megalithic Jar Sites in Xiengkhouang — Plain of Jars (Lao People’s Democratic Republic).