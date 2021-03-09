  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pilots, cabin crew won’t fly for 48 hours after getting COVID-19 vaccine: DGCA

March 9, 2021 3:23 PM

flightAir crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after taking the shot at the COVID-19 vaccination centre itself for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction.

Aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday pilots and cabin crew members will not fly in an aircraft for 48 hours after being vaccinated against coronavirus. “If there are no symptoms after 48 hours, the air crew (which includes pilots and cabin crew) is fit to resume ‘unrestricted’ flying duties,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

Air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes after taking the shot at the COVID-19 vaccination centre itself for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction, it said. “Air crew will be ‘medically unfit for flying’ for 48 hours after vaccination,” the DGCA said. If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he or she will be reviewed by treating physician or his or her authorised medical attendant, it said.

“Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and ‘medical care certificate’ to this effect to be obtained,” it added. The DGCA said if the medical unfitness period post-COVID-19 exhibition is more than 14 days, then a ‘special medication examination’ will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

