Pilgrims paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine via natural cave: Official

Every year, the natural cave is opened for pilgrims after Makar Sankranti amid chanting of Vedic 'mantras' and a number of other rituals.
The shrine board has recently launched a number of pilgrim-centric initiatives like online 'darshan', home delivery of 'prasad', Mata Vaishno Devi mobile app and call centre among others.
The old and natural cave of the Vaishno Devi shrine was opened for devotees after ‘Makar Sankranti’, and since then, a large number of pilgrims have paid obeisance while strictly following COVID-19 protocols, officials said on Wednesday.
Every year, the natural cave is opened for pilgrims after Makar Sankranti amid chanting of Vedic ‘mantras’ and a number of other rituals.