Phuket-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport due to hydraulic system failure

An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a hydraulic system failure on Tuesday. According to news agency PTI, the A320 neo plane, which left for Phuket in Thailand at around 6.25 am, returned to the airport here at about 7.20 am due to hydraulic failure. The sources said the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport.

The A320 neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in air turnback due to loss of hydraulic green system, a senior DGCA official said. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight 6E1763 operating from Delhi to Phuket experienced a technical issue after take off from Delhi.

“The aircraft returned back to Delhi for necessary maintenance. An alternate aircraft is being provided to the passengers for the flight to Phuket,” it said.

There’s no information about the number of passengers as of now. The DGCA official said that during the flight, the hydraulic green reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered.