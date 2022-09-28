Good news Mumbai! Now use just one transit card for your travel needs; PPBL launches Paytm Transit Card

Travelling in mumbai is set to get convenient as Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) announced that its partnership with the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) and together they have launched the Paytm Transit Card. The card from Paytm enables travellers and commuters in the maximum city to seamlessly pay for multiple purposes. The Paytm Transit Card can be used for traveling in metro, buses and trains, as well as payments at offline and online stores. Paytm’s all-in-one card has been developed in line with the Government of India’s NCMC project and it one can also pay for parking charges and at toll plazas using this card.

Applying for a new Paytm Transit card is easier following a completely digital process to apply. Once you apply successfully, applicants have the option to get the card delivered at their doorstep. They can also purchase it from designated sales points. All recharges and transactions done on Paytm Transit Card can be tracked digitally as it is prepaid and directly linked to the Paytm Wallet. Users have to just top-up the Paytm wallet to use the Paytm Transit Card. They do not need to create any separate account.



Also Read | Travel industry witnesses 28 pc growth in job postings during June-August

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Mumbai Metro One Private Limited for the launch of the Paytm Transit Card in the city. The all-in-one NCMC card will add unparalleled convenience to the lives of Mumbaikars who will be able to use it for all their daily travel needs.”

Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd Spokesperson said, “Mumbai Metro One has always been at the forefront of promoting a digitized economy and providing safe, secure & seamless digital payments solutions to customers. We are delighted to test launch NCMC card in association with Paytm Payments Bank and our technology partner Atek Payments for Mumbaikars continuing with our tradition in providing world-class services. We expect this card to be used by all travelers and very popular amongst Mumbaikars who pay digitally.”



Also Read | Festive season to witness tourism boom: Where are Indians going and what’s fueling travel engine?

Paytm Transit Card is the PPBL’s second product in the mass transit category after FASTags, which has seen massive deployment across the country. Last year, Paytm Payments Bank became the first bank in the country to achieve the milestone of issuing more than 1 crore FASTags. Besides, the bank is also India’s largest acquirer of Toll Plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program offering an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution. The bank has enabled over 280 toll plazas across the National & State highways to collect toll charges digitally.