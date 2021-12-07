Paytm: Special flight fares announced for students, senior citizens and armed forces–avail the discount in these flights. Now!

Paytm today announced it has launched special discounted fares for students, armed forces and senior citizens for flight booking. The discounts can be availed on flights like IndiGo, Go Air, Spicejet, and AirAsia. As per the release, the special discount will be given in the range of 15-50 per cent. Students will have another reason to rejoice given they will be able to avail extra baggage of up to 10 kgs.

The fare comes at a reasonable discount price than the normal fares. This will come in addition to the already existing offers that are being offered by Paytm and other banking services provided in the country. Users who want to avail the discount will have to simply search for the flight options after filling up all the necessary details.

We always aim to facilitate ease of booking for our users and plan their trip more economically, Paytm spokesperson was quoted as saying. Travel ticketing is an integral segment for us and with the help of our airline partners, we are able to offer these lucrative discounts to armed forces, senior citizens and students, spokesperson added.

Paytm is a platform that allows users to not just book flight tickets but also inter-city buses and train tickets. The company has a strong network and partnership with all the major domestic airlines. It is also an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent.

The company has direct integration with over 2,000 bus operators across the cities. The platform makes use of transactional data and insights to suggest its users with some relevant travel ticketing options on its app.

The company has recently launched new products such as a nearby airport feature, PNR confirmation status, live running status for trains , contactless ticket-buying on buses, EMI-based loans for flight travel among others to enhance user’s experience.