Paytm festive travel sale: Gets massive discounts, cashback, special fares on flight booking; Check details

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, a digital payments and financial services company, on Thursday announced a travel sale for the festive season. From October 13-15, users can avail exciting discounts on travel ticket bookings from the Paytm app. During the travel sale, Paytm has offers on flight tickets booking across major airlines like GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, AirAsia and Air India. With credit card payments made through American Express, Axis Bank and RBL Bank, the company is offering discounts of up to 18% on domestic flight tickets and up to 12% on international flight tickets. Additionally, RBL Bank users can also avail the discounts on payments made through their debit cards. Furthermore, Paytm has offers on payments made through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, netbanking and other cards.



The company is offering special fares to students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel, in addition to zero convenience fee charges on booking flight tickets. A 100% refund on cancellation will be given to users under a no questions asked cancellation protect policy.

For bus tickets booking, the company is offering upto 25% cashback. Under its Best Price Guaranteed offer, Paytm assures the cheapest bus tickets for bookings across more than 2,500 private operators or they will get a cashback of 2X the price difference.



On booking of train tickets, payments through Paytm UPI will have a zero payment gateway charge. Additionally, there will be zero agent service charge for new customers booking train tickets on Paytm.

Paytm is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent as well as an official partner of IRCTC. It has network of over 2,500 bus operators providing bus ticket booking options to users.