Passport Seva on smartphone! Check passport status, nearest centre, appointment availability with one click

Passport Seva: Tracking Passport status has never been this easy! With the government’s UMANG App, one can not only track passport status but also get access to other services provided by Passport Seva, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has tweeted. One can use the Passport Seva service on UMANG app to track passport application status, locate a passport center. The Passport Seva on UMANG App provides you options to find out the applicable fee and the required list of documents for passport application.

What is UMANG App?

UMANG App stands for ‘Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance’. The central government has envisaged UMANG App to promote e-governance. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) have developed the App to drive Mobile Governance in India. It offers a single platform for all subscribers from India to access pan India e-Gov services. These services range from central government to local government bodies and essential services meant for the citizen. In total, this App provides 380 services from 76 departments in 19 states.

One can avail UMANG service on multiple channels like SMS, mobile application, web, and IVR. The services can be accessed through smartphones, tablets, desktops, and feature phones. For any inconvenience, one has a dedicated Customer Support from 8 am to 8 pm for all days of the week. UMANG is available on windows store, App Store (iOS), and Google play store.

One needs to download UMANG App from App Store (iOS), windows store, and Google play store. Subsequently, you need to create and update profile. After that, you can sort and filter through categories and services. One can search to access relevant services.

The Modi government has been emphasizing on providing convenient application submission process, end-to-end status tracking, digital overhauling, and security. The central government hopes to open ‘Passport Seva Kendra’ in all parliamentary constituencies.