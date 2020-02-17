Passport application alert! How can I apply for passport online? 10 easy steps to know

Passport application online: Applying for a new passport has become quite an easy process since one can simply log in to the “Passport Seva Portal” and book an appointment. The process of applying for an Indian passport can be finished in seven to ten easy steps and it does not take more than 15-20 minutes to complete the application for a new passport online. However, if you do not understand how to go about your passport application, we have simplified the process for you.

How can I apply for passport online? Steps to apply

1. The first step is to register yourself on the Passport Seva Online Portal. Once you visit the website (https://portal1. passportindia.gov.in), you can find the ‘New User Registration’ option on the Home page.

2. Once you have registered, you will generate your login credentials. With that, the applicant must log in again.

3. After you are successfully logged in, you need to click the option “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link. If you never had a passport before, you need to select the option for a fresh passport.

4. The next step is filling in all the details required by the government website. Remember that all the fields marked by an asterisk (*) are mandatory to be filled by you. The details will be about your personal information like your address, date of birth and some identity proof like Aadhaar Card number, PAN Card number etc.

5. Once you have completed the application, you need to save and submit the form.

6. After this, you need to make the payment. Select the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link and pay online. According to the website, it is mandatory to pay online in order to book an appointment. Payment can be made using Debit or credit cards (preferably Visa or MasterCard), through internet banking (through banks which are associated with State Bank of India) or SBI’s bank challan. The payment for passport application varies depending on whether you are applying for a tatkal passport or a normal passport.

7. The next step will be to select a date for your appointment at the nearby passport office.

8. Take a print out of the final application that states your payment details and carry it with you when you visit the passport office.

9. During your visit to the passport office, if you forget to take the application, make sure you have the SMS sent to you by the passport authority as proof of your appointment.

10. Make sure you are carrying all the necessary documents based on the list given on the Passport Seva portal.