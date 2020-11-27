  • MORE MARKET STATS

Passengers can carry double check-in baggage in economy class of India-UK flights: British Airways

By: |
November 27, 2020 4:23 PM

"All passengers travelling in World Traveller (Economy Cabin) will be gifted an extra piece of checked baggage weighing 23 kgs for all bookings made on all flights during the winter season," according to the release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers travelling in the economy class of India-UK flights of the British Airways will be able to carry double check-in baggage with them during this winter season, the airline said on Friday. Passengers will now be able to take two pieces of check-in baggage, with each weighing a maximum of 23 kg, British Airways said in a release.

Till date, only one piece of check-in baggage, weighing not more than 23 kg, was permitted in the airline’s economy class.

Related News

“All passengers travelling in World Traveller (Economy Cabin) will be gifted an extra piece of checked baggage weighing 23 kgs for all bookings made on all flights during the winter season,” according to the release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Passengers can carry double check-in baggage in economy class of India-UK flights British Airways
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 impact: Goa’s tourism industry struggles despite rising footfalls
2Farmers protest: Air India offers free rescheduling of flights for affected passengers
3India sees highest drop in work, social, household travels due to pandemic: Survey