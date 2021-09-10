Paragliding, desert trails, helicopter ride, zip-line and more! Adventure tourism picks up pace in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has been a favourite destination of domestic tourists from rest of the country and abroad, however these adventure activities offer local people equally the opportunity to indulge and enjoy these products.

Desert trails & ATVs, Jungle safaris, Zip lines and Paragliding, adventure sports activities are adding thrills to tourists coming to Rajasthan, a state more popularly known for its majestic forts & palaces, its heritage and rich culture. Over the past years the state has witnessed a rise in number of adventure and eco parks and even individual sports activities in several of its districts and with an added focus in the new tourism policy, adventure activities are gathering momentum in the state.

Currently, in the popular tourist destination of Jodhpur, Zip lines are adding thrills for visitors of the majestic Mehrangarh fort and natural beauty of Kaylana Lake. Those seeking another level of enthusiasm also can take up to paragliding at Agolai in the district. Similarly, the districts of Rajsamand, Udaipur and Banswara that are rich in natural wealth are also enriching the tourist experience with adventures. The 410 meter long Zip-Line runs across the length of the Kagdi Water Reservoir. Water sports at Rajsamand lake and Paragliding activities are being operated along the Rajsamand Lake and also in scenic Banswara while a full-fledged thrill park at Udaipur is enchanting visitors with adventures of sky cycling and wall climbing. All-terrain vehicles and motorcycle tracks in the deserts of Bikaner and Jaisalmer are also adding adrenaline rush for tourists.

The Water Zip-Line at Kagdi Pick – up weir Banswara is the Longest water grazing Zip-line in the state.

Recently a helicopter service has started in Udaipur which covers Nathdwara, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand giving a thrill of flying and enjoying the birds eye view of these cities.

In the process of offering incentives for adventure activities in land, water and sky to the tour operators, the state tourism department has also established a facilitation cell to coordinate with departments of Civil Aviation, Water Resources, Transport, Sports, Forest and Environment for developing guidelines, identification of sites and obtaining clearances for adventure activities.

Rajasthan is a state with diverse geological terrains and environment, it has deserts, forests and water bodies that attract tourists from the country and abroad. Adventure activities at these places shall add another attraction for tourists and provide a totally different experience. However, the excitement and thrills of such activities are also associated with certain risks and the department is focused to mitigate such possibilities by way of providing regulatory framework for such activities. The crucial aspects of adventure based tourism promotion such as skill training and safety certification are also being taken up by the department to provide a safe environment to the aspirants and service providers of adventure activities.

Nishant Jain, IAS, Director, Tourism says “While the quest for adventure is natural to humans, safety of the visitors is foremost for the tourism department. We are working to build a sensible and responsible model with the help of District Administration that can help people enjoy the thrills and add newer venues to tourism in the state,”

The demand of adventure tourism products has been increasing across the world and following the arrival of new tourism policy several adventure tourism operators have shown interest in setting up their bases in Rajasthan. In post COVID times, demand for adventure tourism activities and products is likely to increase manifold. Rajasthan has been a favourite destination of domestic tourists from rest of the country and abroad, however these adventure activities offer local people equally the opportunity to indulge and enjoy these products.