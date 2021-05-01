  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan to reduce inbound international flights to contain coronavirus spread: NCOC

By: |
May 1, 2021 4:32 PM

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which is the main anti-corona body of Pakistan, said that the decision to decrease the number of inbound flights was taken in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

The NCOC said that all those coming to Pakistan should produce a negative RT-PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before traveling. Every passenger would undergo rapid antigen testing on arrival.The NCOC said that all those coming to Pakistan should produce a negative RT-PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before traveling. Every passenger would undergo rapid antigen testing on arrival.

Pakistan has decided to reduce the inbound international flights up to 20 per cent of the current numbers from May 5 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, authorities said on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which is the main anti-corona body of Pakistan, said that the decision to decrease the number of inbound flights was taken in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Related News

In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from May 5 to May 20. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20 per cent during this period, the NCOC said in a statement.

It said that travelers from the existing list of 22 countries banned to enter Pakistan would remain in place.

They include South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The NCOC said that all those coming to Pakistan should produce a negative RT-PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before traveling. Every passenger would undergo rapid antigen testing on arrival.

The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

The travel measure came as authorities reported 4,696 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 824,519, while the Covid-19 death toll jumped to 17,957 with 146 persons succumbing to the disease in last one day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Pakistan to reduce inbound international flights to contain coronavirus spread NCOC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list from May 4
2Australians to face five-year jail or hefty fine if they return home from India
3US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday