Pakistan issues new travel advisory amid surge in COVID-19 cases globally

October 31, 2020 4:20 PM

Authorities in Pakistan have issued a new travel advisory, reducing from 30 to 22 the number of countries from where passengers will be allowed to enter without a coronavirus test following a surge in COVID-19 cases globally.

The latest travel advisory by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday divides international travellers into two categories.

Passengers under category A will not need any negative COVID-19 report while those in category B will be required to undergo coronavirus screening 96 hours before boarding a flight to Pakistan. The move comes after a COVID-19 surge across the globe.

Singapore, Turkey, China, New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka are among the countries kept in category A.
The notification will be valid from November 6 till December 31.

