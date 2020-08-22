  • MORE MARKET STATS

Padmanabha Swamy temple to open for devotees from August 26

By: |
Published: August 22, 2020 8:56 PM

Devotees will have to book for darshan online through the temple website "spst.in" a day ahead of their visit to the shrine and before 5 pm, keep a copy of the same and carry their original Aadhaar card along with them during the visit.

Following the rise in coronavirus infections, the shrine has remained shut since March 21. (IE)

The famed Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple here will open for devotees from August 26, adhering to strict CVOID-19 protocol. Devotees will have to book for darshan online through the temple website “spst.in” a day ahead of their visit to the shrine and before 5 pm, keep a copy of the same and carry their original Aadhaar card along with them during the visit.

They will have to wear masks and after washing hands with soap in front of the temple and sanitisers, would be allowed entry. Following the rise in coronavirus infections, the shrine has remained shut since March 21.

In the backdrop of various temples opening for devotees, the managing committee of the shrine decided to allow darshan for devotees, but with restrictions. The darshan is from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to deeparadhana around 6.45 pm, a temple press release said. At each point of time only 35 devotees would be allowed inside the shrine and a maximum of 665 people a day, Executive officer, V Rateeshan said.

