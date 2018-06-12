PADI awards MTDC Tarkarli Resort as a five star dive resort for scuba diving

Jaykumar Rawal, hon’ble minister, Tourism &(EGS), Government of Maharashtra and Scuba divers of MTDC Tarkarli Tarkarli Resorts received this prestigious award in the presence of Vijay Gautam, (IAS), principal secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Maharashtra & MD,MTDC and Aashutosh Rathod, Jt. MD, MTDC and other MTDC officials

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) which is one of the key diver training organisations, awarded Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Tarkarli Resort as a five star dive resort for scuba diving in Maharashtra concerning the safety of tourists.

The organisation has granted accreditation to scuba diving centers across 180 countries and India is one of them. Maharashtra is blessed with natural resources in abundance and serene landscape.

Witnessing the demand for adventure sports, MTDC is promoting Tarkarli as a scuba diving and snorkeling destination for tourists, where they can enjoy various diving activities including Wreck Diving, Wall Diving among others.

Jaykumar Rawal, hon’ble minister of Tourism &(EGS), Government of Maharashtra and Scuba divers of MTDC Tarkali Tarkarli Resorts received this prestigious award in the presence of Vijay Gautam, (IAS), principal secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Government of Maharashtra & MD, MTDC and Aashutosh Rathod, Jt. MD, MTDC and other MTDC officials .