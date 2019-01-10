Pack your bags for Goa trip as food in eateries set to get cheaper in the coastal state, know details

However, the government’s possible move of fixing a price ceiling has not gone down well with the shack owners.

With a view to make food “less expensive” for tourists visiting Goa, the state tourism department is mulling imposing a price ceiling in eateries and other joints in the state, including beach shacks. Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar Thursday said the department was undertaking a study whether the price ceiling could be imposed on the food items served at different outlets in the tourism belt, especially in the beach shacks. Hundreds of beach shacks are set up in the coastal state during the tourism season.

“There has to be some control on the prices of food, which will help tourists make their vacations less expensive,” the minister said. The state tourism department had recently admitted that the New Year season this time had witnessed less footfalls as compared to last year. Stakeholders in the tourism sector have expressed concerns over the decline in the number of tourists visiting the state, popular for its beaches. However, the government’s possible move of fixing a price ceiling has not gone down well with the shack owners.

“How can there be any ceiling as such? How will they decide the rates? If they want they should curb the prices of raw materials,” Cruz Cardoso, president of Shack Owners’ Welfare Society, said. He said the government should also impose restrictions on the food tariff in five star hotels before thinking of doing it to the shacks. Cardoso said the shack owners will oppose any such move.