Pack your bags! SpiceJet to launch new flights to top travel destinations – Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu

Planning to visit Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu? SpiceJet is mulling to make your trips easier. SpiceJet has announced a number of new international flights from Mumbai. A new Mumbai-Bangkok flight will become operational from May 17, 2019. Apart from this, SpiceJet is planning to launch new flights for Colombo, Kathmandu, Riyadh and Dhaka. Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu are considered as favourite tourist destinations in eastern Asia. Four-five days sojourn to these picturesque locations will provide you perfect opportunity to get refreshed and beat the monotony of daily life. SpiceJet has started a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai route. The new flight to Jeddah will start from July 5. SpiceJet flight will depart from Mumbai at 7.30 pm (local time) and will reach Jeddah at 10.15 pm (local time) on the same day. The flight from Jeddah will take off at 11.30 pm (local time) and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai at 6.20 am next day (local time). The fare for Mumbai to Jeddah flight is Rs 12,399 and Jeddah to Mumbai is Rs 15,399, as per details shared by SpiceJet. Apart from increasing operations on international routes, SpiceJet was augmenting direct connectivity between metros and key non-metro cities. The airline has enhanced its operations on Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai sectors. A new flight has been announced between Guwahati and Bagdogra. SpiceJet has decided to deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on both the international and domestic routes. Chief Sales and Revenue Officer SpiceJet Shilpa Bhatia said Mumbai to Jeddah flight will offer more convenience and flexibility to passengers travelling between the two cities for pilgrimage, business or leisure. She also said that the new domestic flights will help in minimizing the passenger inconvenience caused due to the sudden shortage in capacity within the country's aviation industry and sector.