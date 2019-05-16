Pack your bags! SpiceJet to launch new flights to top travel destinations – Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2019 5:23:19 PM

Apart from this, SpiceJet is planning to launch new flights for Colombo, Kathmandu, Riyadh and Dhaka. Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu are considered as favourite tourist destinations in eastern Asia.

spicejet imageApart from increasing operations on international routes, SpiceJet was augmenting direct connectivity between metros and key non-metro cities.

Planning to visit Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu? SpiceJet is mulling to make your trips easier. SpiceJet has announced a number of new international flights from Mumbai. A new Mumbai-Bangkok flight will become operational from May 17, 2019. Apart from this, SpiceJet is planning to launch new flights for Colombo, Kathmandu, Riyadh and Dhaka. Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu are considered as favourite tourist destinations in eastern Asia. Four-five days sojourn to these picturesque locations will provide you perfect opportunity to get refreshed and beat the monotony of daily life.

SpiceJet has started a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai route. The new flight to Jeddah will start from July 5. SpiceJet flight will depart from Mumbai at 7.30 pm (local time) and will reach Jeddah at 10.15 pm (local time) on the same day. The flight from Jeddah will take off at 11.30 pm (local time) and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai at 6.20 am next day (local time). The fare for Mumbai to Jeddah flight is Rs 12,399 and Jeddah to Mumbai is Rs 15,399, as per details shared by SpiceJet.

Apart from increasing operations on international routes, SpiceJet was augmenting direct connectivity between metros and key non-metro cities. The airline has enhanced its operations on Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai and Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai sectors. A new flight has been announced between Guwahati and Bagdogra. SpiceJet has decided to deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on both the international and domestic routes.

Chief Sales and Revenue Officer SpiceJet Shilpa Bhatia said Mumbai to Jeddah flight will offer more convenience and flexibility to passengers travelling between the two cities for pilgrimage, business or leisure. She also said that the new domestic flights will help in minimizing the passenger inconvenience caused due to the sudden shortage in capacity within the country’s aviation industry and sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Pack your bags! SpiceJet to launch new flights to top travel destinations – Hong Kong, Colombo and Kathmandu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition