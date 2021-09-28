OYO’s Unlocking Travel Report 2021: Indians love long weekends! Mysore, Darjeeling emerge popular destinations

As per OYO's travel booking data, the current trend seems to indicate a clear uptick in demand for hill stations, followed by heritage cities and beach destinations.

There’s a nip in the air and it has everything to do with festive cheer! As most of you already know, Indians love long festive weekends and plan to relax with their families during the upcoming festive season. In a way, the festive season triggers optimism for Indian travellers. Flights are witnessing an uptick in bookings, hotels and homestays are seeing a revival ahead of the festive season. With the latest travel trends, OYO’s Unlocking Travel Report 2021 highlights top global travel trends and shares insights on some of the world’s most sought-after leisure destinations.

A striking shift pertains to the fact that 57% Indian travellers prefer to book closer to the date of travel, unlike before when the entire travel experience was planned early and the bookings were made weeks or months in advance.

Unlocking Travel Report 2021: Mysore, Darjeeling are popular destinations

As per OYO’s zone-wise booking data, Mysore tops the travel charts as the most popular holiday destination in the southern part of the country. Darjeeling emerged as North East India’s most popular destination for leisure travellers. OYO’s consumer survey indicates that 37% travellers prefer to travel to the mountains, whereas 33% prefer to relax in beach destinations and 14% enjoy road trips or visiting motorable places, followed by heritage cities and pilgrimages.

As per OYO’s travel booking data, the current trend seems to indicate a clear uptick in demand for hill stations, followed by heritage cities and beach destinations.

Unlocking Travel Report 2021: How Indians love long weekends!

Recently, the Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi festivals paved the way for enjoying long weekends, thereby reviving travel bookings, mostly driven by Jaipur, Pondicherry, Ooty and Mysore. For the festive weekend of Dussehra and Guru Nanak Jayanti, OYO’s booking data shows that travellers prefer going on holidays across India’s leisure destinations, with Jaipur topping the list and followed by the beaches of Goa.

In India, the report highlights that vaccinated staff and sanitisation protocols at properties are the top two factors that travellers consider before deciding their next travel destination and place of accommodation.

Unlocking Travel Report 2021: Europe shows signs of travel confidence

OYO’s booking data from August to September 2021 shows that Europe is poised to soar with early signs of travel confidence. The most booked destination in Europe is the Baltic Sea Region in Germany, also referred to as the German Riviera, and is a popular vacation spot, followed by Denmark’s beach town of Blavand, North Holland in the Netherlands, followed by Luxembourg in Belgium and Salzburg in Austria.

Unlocking Travel Report 2021: Surge in searches for local tourist destinations in Malaysia

With lockdowns easing out in Southeast Asia, OYO’s report cites a notable jump in SME and essential travel across the business cities spanning Jakarta, Bandung among others. OYO has observed a surge in searches for local tourist destinations in Malaysia such as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Given that the lockdown is still prevailing in Malaysia, the rise in travel-related searches highlights that people want to travel once the country eases the lockdown and is open to tourists.

No surprise then that OYO’s data on travel preferences spanning different geographies in the UK, the US, Asia and more particularly in India show that the green shoots of revival in the travel and hospitality segment are significant.