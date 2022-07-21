OYO’s Monsoon Travel Report 2022: These hill stations are top choice for travellers

OYO’s Monsoon Travel Report 2022: In the last few years, it has been observed that summer is one of the highest travel seasons in India and traveller sentiment tapers off as the monsoons arrive, owing to the reopening of schools, traffic and driving conditions due to rain, among other reasons.

Now, the travel intent for travellers has shifted from post-pandemic. They are now mostly focused on intercity road trips, especially ones surrounded by nature, with a majority of respondents opting for hotel rooms with mountain & lake views as per the global hospitality technology company, OYO’s Monsoon Travel Report 2022.

OYO’s Monsoon Travel Report 2022: 18% of respondents opting for Uttarakhand

According to the report, monsoon tourism across the country is increasing. People are taking interest in spending holidays closer to nature. Indians have a list of preferred destinations for monsoon.

Among preferences for the state, nearly 18% of respondents opted for Uttarakhand followed by Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra. Due to the famous pilgrimage & leisure destination, Uttrakhand has become the top monsoon destination of choice. while, among cities, the hill destinations of Ooty (20%), Lonavala (16%), Munnar (11%), Shillong (11%) and Coorg (8%) are one of the choices of the travellers.

While short trips are usually popular during the monsoon season due to flexible remote and hybrid work policies popularised by corporate India during the pandemic. Approx. 84% of consumers prefer booking their travel and staying closer to the date.

Social media plays a huge part in monsoon tourism across the country.

It has been observed that every 4 in 1 respondent would like to experience their dreamy Bollywood rain moment with Kiara Advani. Among Bollywood actors, Hritik Roshan was the top choice among respondents.

On the other side, Social media plays a huge part in influencing travel decisions today. Travel Influencers like Brinda Sharma, Anunay Sood, and Larissa Dsa influence travellers in different ways.

While discussing monsoon tourism to Shreerang Godbole, SVP – Product & Chief Service Officer – OYO said ‘We’re observing more and more consumer demand to travel throughout the year, for shorter trips. This monsoon, as per our findings, consumers are looking forward to traveling to scenic destinations and making the most of the rains, closer to nature.