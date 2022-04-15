OYO witnesses record booking for Navratri weekend; exceeds Valentine’s day-Holi numbers

As life gradually gets back to normal, travel and hospitality technology platform OYO revives its business with maximum booking during festivities. OYO on Thursday said over 3.1 lakh hotel bookings were done in the last festive weekend between April 8 and 10. This is the highest weekend booking so far in 2022. This means the booking during the weekend that just went by and coincided with Navratri and Ashtami saw more reservations than national holidays that are the peak travel days like Holi, and Republic Day. The bookings were higher than Valentine’s day as well, the statement said.



Sheerang Godbole, OYO Senior Vice President – Product & Chief Service Officer credited lifting of restrictions and easing air travel bans, extended weekends, and summer vacations for the raging travel optimism among people. He is expecting that the bookings will further shoot up in this good Friday/Baisakhi long weekend to overthrow the numbers of the Navratri.



Additionally, over 2 lakh OYO hotels witnessed 100 percent occupancy as over three lack people traveled during the last weekend.



Among destinations that found precedence during the April 8-10,22 weekend are Srinagar, Manali, Shirdi, Prayagraj, Chandigarh, Gwalior, and Ludhiana.



Godbole found the surge in bookings is a testament to the travel boom that is ahead this year that is set to be usher travel recovery.