OYO to provide a 45% discount to NDA & CDS aspirants while travelling for exams; details here

OYO has come up with a special scheme for Indian Army aspirants. Now, all those who are preparing for NDA and CDS exams will get a 45% discount while travelling for appearing in the exam and staying at the OYO property across the country.

As per the official announcement, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to conduct the CDS (Combined Defence Services), National Defence Academy (NDA) exam on Sep 4, 2022. Candidates appearing for the said exam will be able to avail of this scheme while staying at any property of OYO during that interval. This offer can be availed at select OYO properties across 19 cities that include Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Ludhiana, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Kolkata, Pune and Dehradun.

This facility is being provided to celebrate the successful induction of the first batch of 19 women candidates in the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune.

According to the data shared by the Ministry of Defence, about 5.70 lakhs of applications have been received for NDA out of which 1.70 lakhs were girl aspirants. After the inauguration of the first women’s batch, it is expected that the number of candidates will be increased.

How to avail OYO Offer?



To avail OYO offer, Indian Army aspirants will have to download the OYO app and then click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near their exam centre, then, click on the select the coupon code ‘NDACDS’ and then, hit on the ‘Book Now’ & Pay at hotel button. Then, your stay will be confirmed. Candidates should note that this facility will be provided only for September 3, and September 4. Most of the OYO hotels are equipped with facilities such as Wifi and air conditioning.

About UPSC NDA & CDS Exam

Every year, Union Public Service Commission conducts National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services exam twice a year for admission to the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune. The Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, The Officers Training Academy, Chennai, The Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and The Indian Airforce Academy, Hyderabad.