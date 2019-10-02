Over 21-km long ropeway to come up in Himachal! Govt releases Rs 600 crore for a 5-stage project

The Ropeway will extend from Bhanodi to Pregara on Killar side and covering the Sach Pass region. (Image: Himachal Tourism)

Himachal Pradesh, the land of gods and home to some of the toughest motorable roads in India, will get a 5-stage ropeway along one of the deadliest passes in the state. The Ropeway will extend from Bhanodi to Pregara on Killar side and covering the Sach Pass region in an approximately 21 km long route. The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs has approved the ropeway project with an estimated cost of as much as Rs 600 crore. The project will provide more reliable connectivity to remote areas around the Killar region of Himachal Pradesh. The project will also provide round the year connectivity to the area. The union government has provided additional funds of as much as Rs 50 lakhs to the state concerning the same project for this year.

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur in a statement on October 1 has said that the ropeway project from Bhanodi to Pregara on Killar side would be a pilot project. The proposal for the same was sent to the state government in the month of September earlier this year. The ropeway project will cover a 21.4 km route in five stages. “It will be a challenging task for the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation of Himachal Pradesh,” CM Jai Ram Thakur added.

Adding to his statement, he further stated that the ropeway project in itself will be an engineering marvel as it is to be constructed over the 14,000 feet Sach Pass. This project will set an example and will also help other such projects in the snowbound, difficult and inaccessible areas of the country for around the year connectivity.

While talking about the project, the Principal Secretary of Transport J.C. Sharma said that a detailed project report of the ropeway project will soon be taken into hand and the work for the same has already been initiated.

As of now the Bhanodi to Killar is a 61.4-kilometre long journey by road through a deadly terrain and takes a minimum of two and a half hours to traverse. Also, the region receives heavy snowfall in winters and gets cut off from the rest of state. The ropeway would help in keeping the region connected with the lower areas.