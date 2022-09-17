Over 10 million domestic flyers clocked in August: DGCA

Total number of domestic flyers in a month crossed the 10 million mark once again, with 10.16 million passengers flying in August, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

Every month since March this year — with the exception of July — has clocked more than 10 million flyers, highlighting the sharp turnaround in demand and operations since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Passenger number in August grew 4.23% compared to July (9.7 million) and 51% compared to August (6.7 million) last year.

There were slight changes in the market shares of airlines during August compared to July. India’s biggest carrier, IndiGo, saw its market share slip 1.1 percentage points to 57.7% while Vistara, the country’s second-biggest carrier, saw a fall of 0.7 percentage points to 9.7%. SpiceJet saw a marginal dip, while Air India, AirAsia and Go First (erstwhile GoAir) improved their share marginally; AirAsia posted the biggest jump of 102 percentage points during August to 5.8%. The Wadia Group-promoted Go First marched past Air India in market share to emerge as the third largest carrier.

SpiceJet and Vistara led the occupancy rate or passenger load factor (PLF) at 84.6% and 84.4%, respectively, while market leader IndiGo closed August with a PLF of 78.3%. Air India had the poorest PLF in the top five with 73.6%.

Akasa Air, promoted by billionaire inventor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, which launched in August, closed the month with a share of 0.2%. As India’s newest airline, launched on August 7, Akasa had a PLF of nearly 53%. The airline flew Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Bengaluru-Kochi in August before adding Bengaluru-Chennai last week.