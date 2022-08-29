Onam special offer: Stay in OYO starting at Rs 399/- only across South India

Onam is round the corner and to celebrate the harvest festival, global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special festive offer for its guests in South India. The offer includes discounted stays at OYO properties during the Onam festivities and to a select few guests, a complimentary copy of ‘Onam in a nightie’ – a widely appreciated book that captures the essence of Kerala, including the festivities surrounding Onam, in a captivating style.

OYO is offering discounted stays with rooms starting from Rs 399/- onwards. Guests will have the opportunity to choose from more than 7000 rooms available across different categories of hotels such as Capital O, Collection O, Spot On, OYO Townhouse and Silverkey, among others in Kochi, Trivandrum, Chennai and many other towns in South India. The scheme will benefit travelers who plan to visit Kerala to partake in the lively festivities. Customers can avail this offer by clicking on the discount banner on the homepage while bookingthe eligible property on the OYO app or on the website oyorooms.com.



This year, the Kerala government has rolled out special schemes to encourage travelers from all over the world to be a part of the festivities. It begins with the creation of Pookalam or floral carpets, the first day. Each passing day fills the air with brimming enthusiasm with traditional dances, snake boat races, local dramas and music. During this time, travelers also visit Kerala, aptly known as ‘God’s Own Country’ to feast on the Onam Sadya, a meal featuring up to 26 delicacies, enjoy fireworks and elaborate processions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shreerang Godbole, Senior Vice President, Products and Chief Service Officer, OYO said “South India is an important market for us. Kerala, in particular, as a state offers immense opportunities for us to sustain our growth in the region. We are elated to celebrate Onam with the people of Kerala. We wish to continue creating customer delight with this scheme as it will benefit travelers visiting from all over the world and make their experience a memorable one during Onam festivities”.



The company will also celebrate the spirit of Onam by giving away a complimentary copy of the book ‘Onam in a Nightie’ by the celebrated author Anjana Menon, to 50 guests who will win the lucky draw. These winners will be chosen from a list of guests who will book their stay with OYO in South India during the festivities i.e. from August 30 to September 8, 2022.

