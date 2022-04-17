On an offbeat trail: From Shoja in Himachal to Wayanad’s Chembra Peak, here’s a list of new tourist destinations for your next trip

Ever since the pandemic, a number of off-beat vacation destinations have been trending and have become the new vacation spots. When we talk about holidays, we think of Goa and Manali but lesser-known places like Ziro and Shoja are becoming the new tourist hubs. We bring you more such offbeat tourist destinations of India to visit this summer.

Patan

The capital of Gujarat’s Chavda and Chalukya dynasties, Patan was established by Vanraj Chavada, the most prominent king of Chavda dynasty. It was earlier known as ‘Anhilpur-Patan’ and was a thriving trading city then, thanks to several Hindu and Muslim dynasties.



The city is home to many Hindu temples, mosques, dargahs. During the time of the Solanki’s of Patan, Rani ki Vav or the stepwell was constructed by Udaymati, in memory of her husband Bhima, one of the largest structures which became silted and only a part is visible now.

Halebidu

Located in Hassan Karnataka, Halebidu is one place hidden from the world at large. The regal capital of the Hoysala empire in the 11th century, was historically known as Dwarasamudra. In the 14th century, Halebidu was looted twice by the Delhi Sultanate’s forces. It is home to Hindu and Jain temples that depict Hoysala architecture. Some historic monuments to visit there include Hoysaleswara temple (largest and elaborate twin temple dedicated to Lord Shiva), three large Jain temples in a row, a three-sanctum temple dedicated to Shiva called Kedareshwara temple, Hulikere step well, museum and others. Structures nearby include Chennakeshava temple, Lakshminarasimha temple, Ishvara temple and Nuggehalli group of temples, among others.

Chembra Peak

The highest peak in Wayanad, Chembra is a picturesque location. It is situated 2100 metres above sea level and hence provides a beautiful view of the flora and fauna and many exotic species. Heart-shaped Lake, waterfalls, greenery greet the visitors all along the way to Chembra. A number of trekkers visit Chembra for an adventurous experience. The nearest railway station to reach Chembra is Kozhikode and the nearest airport is Calicut International Airport and Kannur International Airport. Banasura Sagar Dam and Banasura Hill are nearby locations to visit for tourists.

Ziro

This laidback place in north-eastern India is a tourists’ paradise. It is a great place to go for those looking for some peace and quiet, away from the city’s hustle. The town of Ziro is located in Arunachal Pradesh. The Apatani tribe, who speak Apatani, Hindi and English, resides there and the place is known for its Apatani cultural landscape. Its cool weather make it a welcoming place to be in and an ideal summer vacation spot. Major attractions in Ziro include Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Dolo Mando and Tarin Fish Farm. Due to its pleasant weather, the hot month of May is the perfect time to be in Ziro to escape the summer heat. The place was also included in the tentative list for UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

Mandu

Mandu, also called Mandavgad, is an ancient city in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. A sub-division of the Taranga kingdom in the 11th century, the fortress town is celebrated for its architecture. The remains of the city offer a peak into the past for its visitors. It is one of the lesser-known places in India. Some attractions in Mandu include Jahaz Mahal, Hindola Mahal, Jami Masjid, Baz Bahadur’s Palace. Bayazid Baz Bahadur Khan, the last Sultan of Malwa sultanate, built his palace in the 16th century. It is known for its large courtyards and is situated below Roopmati’s pavilion. Rani Roopmati was the poet and consort of Baz Bahadur. The nearest airport to reach Mandu is Indore. Bollywood too was not untouched by the charms of Mandu as the 1977 film Kinara was shot in Mandu.

Shoja

Linking the Shimla and Kullu districts in Seraj valley, Shoja is known for its undiscovered terrain. A small village amid wilderness, it lies at a distance of 5 kms from Jalori Pass. Deodar forests cover the snow-peaked Himalayas in Shoja and make for a beautiful view. The waterfall, Jalori Pass, Serolsar Lake, Tirthan Valley, Raghupur Fort are a must see when in Shoja.