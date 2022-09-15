Oktoberfest is back! Here’s how much the flight and lodging in Germany might cost you; Check details

International travel is well and truly back on the agenda of Indian tourists. Travellers are now looking to explore destinations beyond Indian borders. Europe is one of the most favoured continents Indians flock to. Germany’s iconic Oktoberfest celebrations are back with full gusto this year in Munich. According to travel search engine KAYAK, there is remarkable rise in the number of Indian looking for flights to Munich for the period between September 17 – October 3 2022 which corresponds with the Oktoberfest festival. The numbers this year are 90% higher than the same period during 2019. Hotel searches for the same period are also up by 171%. This points to a renewed interest among Indians to visit Germany for and attend Oktoberfest celebrations.



Here’s how much visit Germany for Oktoberfest will cost you:



According to KAYAK search insights the average price of air tickets for return economy flights to Munich from India over the given period is around Rs 68,616. The average price for a night in a double room in a 3 – 4 star hotel in Munich over the same period is approximately Rs 18,860. So, the flight and boarding cost for a 3-night trip to attend Oktoberfest will be around Rs 125,196 per person. Add to that the number of bear cans you will gulp and the food and transportation cost within Germany!



According to KAYAK, the most expensive day for flights to Munich from India is September 23 and the least expensive day to fly into Munich from India is October 2, which is also the second last day of the festival. Tarun Tahiliani, KAYAK Commercial Manager said, “Indians love to immerse themselves in global events, and Oktoberfest is no exception, with flight searches from India to Munich over the festival period up around 90% compared to the same period in 2019. KAYAK’s data reveals just how excited Indians are to be back travelling the world, with a significant increase in people flocking to Germany to enjoy this memorable travel experience.”



About Oktoberfest



Oktoberfest is world’s biggest and the most happening beer and travelling funfair organised in Germany. It is held every year Munich in Germany’s Bavaria. Locally, it is called d’Wiesn, after the colloquial name for the fairgrounds, Theresienwiese. Beer flows during the fest and large quantities of the liqor is consumed. Tourists enjoy numerous attractions, such as amusement parks and rides, sidestalls, and games. There is also a wide variety of traditional German food to savour.