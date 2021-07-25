Odisha govt plans more eco-retreat camps, to start motorcycling fest to revive tourism

Odisha govt plans more eco-retreat camps and start motorcycling fest to revive tourism (Photo: IE)

In a bid to revive tourism, the Odisha government has decided to establish more eco-retreat camps in the state. It has also decided to start a motorcycling festival in the Kandhamal district this winter to attract more tourists, a senior official has revealed.

AK Tripathy, principal advisor to the chief minister and chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), said that Kandhamal with its waterfalls, forests, and streams will soon be turned into a major tourist spot in Odisha, as reported by news agency PTI. During his visit to the district on Saturday, Tripathy said that the Kandhamal district is full of natural beauty. And, its hill ranges are part of the great Eastern Ghats. An eco-retreat camp that was started at Daringbadi last year received an encouraging response from the tourists. More such eco-retreat camps would be arranged this year, too, at attractive locations,” he told reporters.

The primary task began with collector D Brunda identifying roads leading to the dazzling waterfalls at Kuturi, Putudi, and Katramal to develop those. Tripathy directed Vinit Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, to promote the district as a motorcycling circuit and to also link it with Chandaka near Bhubaneswar. He asked Agarwal to develop the circuit in coordination with bikers’ clubs in the state and other parts of the country, and start a motorcycling festival in winter.

“There are many excellent roads passing through forests and other beautiful locations which can offer an exciting motorcycling experience to nature lovers,” Tripathy added. He has also asked the district administration to locate a proper destination for establishing a museum to safeguard the art and culture of Kandhamal.