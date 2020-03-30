Observe Coronavirus lockdown to win 5-day sponsored vacation! Here’s how you can participate!

The winners of the competition will get to stay at the institute free of cost after the battle with COVID-19 gets over. (Courtesy: IE)

Coronavirus lockdown: In an attempt to aid the efforts of the government in ensuring the success of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Darjeeling’s Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) has unveiled a novel competition to encourage people to stay inside their homes. A tempting prize of a fully-funded vacation in Darjeeling has been announced by the institute to ensure maximum participation. The winners of the competition will get to stay at the institute free of cost after the battle with COVID-19 gets over, the Indian Express reported.

The campaign which has been named “HMI, 21 Days Big Boss Indoor Challenge- Fight Against Covid-19” has two categories. One competition is only open for the course participants at the institute while the other has been thrown open for all. People who want to partake in the competition will have to put up their videos or pictures doing Yoga, exercise or any other activity they are engaged with on the Facebook page of the institute. Moreover, no one-off occasional videos or photographs will be entertained for the competition as the participants have been asked to upload at least one video or photo everyday without fail until the lockdown lasts. The participant will also have to append her/his name and address along with the video, the institute said.

Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal of HMI, told IE that the competition was their initiative to encourage people to stay indoors during the lockdown and spend their time fruitfully by doing some productive exercises. The person who uploads the best video or image will have an opportunity to stay at HMI for five nights and four days free of cost, Kishan added. Likewise, the second prize winner will spend three nights and two days at the institute whereas the person who emerges as the third winner will get hold of an HMI tracksuit. In addition, all the participants will get a certificate from the HMI appreciating their contribution to make the nationwide lockdown successful.

Apart from people engaged in physical exercises and Yoga, the institute has something in store for the reclusive birds as well who like to write in their solitary world. HMI has said that people can also send articles to hmidarj@gmail.com and the best article will get published in the HMI annual journal. The winner will also get unrestricted access to the HMI journals for five years for free.