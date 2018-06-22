NYC presents 2019 as a monumental year to increase tourism

TWA Hotel Credit MCR and Morse Development

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation, recently presented 2019: A Monumental Year to an audience of more than 150 New York City media and travel partners. The new global communications initiative is designed to spotlight New York City as a must-visit destination in 2019 when several large-scale developments and openings are set to debut along with new hotels, attractions, dining, retail, culture and more.

In June 2019, New York City will also play host to WorldPride, the first time the big event will be held in the United States. The LGBTQ celebration coincides with the historic 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, the birthplace of the modern gay rights movement. A promotional effort to showcase 2019 as a ‘Year of Pride’ was recently revealed alongside a colourful new creative design, promoting New York City under the banner ‘Pride. Uncontained’.

The press conference, held at The Museum of Modern Art, was hosted by NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixonand and senior vice president of Global Communications Chris Heywood. They were joined by Glenn D. Lowry, director, The Museum of Modern Art, and Sarah Suzuki, MoMA’s director, Opening of the new Museum, who provided an update on the museum’s significant expansion, projected to open in the summer of 2019.

“With an abundance of blockbuster openings across New York City and the historic 50th anniversary of Stonewall, 2019 will truly be a monumental year,” said Dixon. “We encourage travellers to plan ahead now and put New York City on their must-visit list for next year.”

For the first time ever, WorldPride will come to the United States with New York City hosting the month long event June 1–30, 2019 (the majority of events will be held June 25–30). NYC & Company’s new ‘Pride. Uncontained’, promotional effort uses vibrant colors and fresh designs to promote the City’s unwavering spirit of pride. New promotional artwork was unveiled at today’s press conference, which will be used in the lead-up to next year’s historic 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and WorldPride.

The Museum of Modern Art is undergoing a renovation and expansion that will increase gallery space by 30 percent and will enhance public spaces. The first phase of renovations on the east end is now complete and the next phase, including new construction on the west end, has an estimated completion date of summer 2019.

Other new large-scale developments coming to New York City in 2019 include Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s Far West Side – the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States; The Shed, a multi-arts center dedicated to global displays of visual art, design, media; and Vessel, a climbable urban landmark created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick. Within Hudson Yards, there will also be a new flagship Neiman Marcus store – the first in NYC; 14 acres of public space; an Equinox branded luxury hotel; 16 distinct dining experiences curated by celebrity chefs including the new Spanish food hall Mercado Little Spain; and the city’s highest outdoor observation deck.

New venues to attract meetings and convention delegates debuting in 2019 include The Glasshouse, set to be one of NYC’s largest private event spaces with two outdoor observation terraces overlooking the Hudson River; and the 360,000-square-foot Verizon Executive Education Center at the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus, which will offer a venue for academic conferences, executive programmes and academic workshops. The Javits Center also continues its expansion, anticipated to be completed in 2021.

New York City has the most active hotel development pipeline in the country, with 117,300 hotel rooms and an expected inventory of nearly 137,000 hotel rooms by the end of 2019. NYC currently has the highest occupancy rate (88 percent on average) and the highest average daily room rate in the nation. The City has seen 40 consecutive months of increasing room demand, with a record 38 million+ room nights anticipated to be sold before year’s end.

New York City welcomed 62.8 million visitors in 2017, the city’s eighth consecutive year for record-breaking tourism, with 49.7 million domestic and 13.1 million international visitors. New York City remains the number one US destination for international visitation, visitor spending and economic impact. In 2018, the destination is expected to welcome 65.1 million visitors.