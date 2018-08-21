NYC & Company announces NYC Broadway Week promotion

Phantom of the Opera

Pic credit: Mathew Murphy

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation, announced NYC Broadway Week tickets are on sale to the public. The popular biannual programme, now in its eighth year, will run September 3 through September 16, 2018, offering visitors and New Yorkers the opportunity to purchase two-for-one tickets to more than 20 Broadway shows. Of the participants, eleven are new to the programme for fall 2018.

“Seeing a Broadway show is a quintessential New York City experience, always offering visitors a unique and memorable opportunity to sample some of the best talent our destination has to offer. Whether it’s sampling a new production for the first time or taking in a classic, NYC & Company’s 2-for-1 Broadway Week promotion gives locals and visitors the chance to sample incredible theater at an advantageous price point,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

“There is truly something for everyone to enjoy on Broadway – from classic favorites to new musicals and plays including family-friendly productions, adaptations, comedies, revivals and more – with so many choices you can’t go wrong. Our long-standing partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Broadway Week allows visitors to easily experience the greatest theater destination in the world, New York City!,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League

NYC & Company will once again host the NYC Broadway Week Sweeps, a new programme element that launched last year. Broadway fans will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a free pair of tickets for performances from September 5-16.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with, The Broadway League, Ticketmaster, Telecharge, Audience Rewards and with support from AARP. NYC Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com, out-of-home media in the five boroughs, print and digital advertising, commercials running in NYC taxicabs and through social media posts.

Since its launch in January 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 1,225,000 tickets, generating nearly US$ 84 million in revenue for Broadway.