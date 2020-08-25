Now you can bid to upgrade your seat to a superior class in Vistara flights

The airline also said that the scheme has been launched to make good for the losses during the year 2020 and at the same time leverage the higher capacity in superior cabins on its flights.

In a bid to offset huge losses incurred during the Coronavirus crisis, Vistara airline has launched a new ticket upgrade scheme for its passengers. The scheme, which has been launched by the airline in collaboration with Canadian firm Plusgrade, will allow passengers who have booked their tickets in economy or premium economy class to upgrade their seats to Business class, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Interested passengers, however, will have to make a bid in the form of additional charges which they are willing to pay to get their seat upgraded. Passengers will be allowed to make bids according to their capacity and affordability and if their bid is accepted then their seat will be upgraded otherwise no extra charges will be levied on the passengers. All passengers who have purchased an economy or premium economy class ticket will have to make bids for seat upgradation seven days before the scheduled departure of their flight. If their bids happen to be accepted then they will be intimated about the upgraded cabin before the departure of the flight, the company was quoted as saying by PTI.

The airline said that the scheme has been launched to make good for the losses during the year 2020 and at the same time leverage the higher capacity in superior cabins on its flights.

Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan told the news agency that the scheme will allow more passengers to have access to personal space, comfort, and high-end service in the superior cabins. The additional facilities provided in the higher cabins will include more space for body comfort, high-end meals on the flight, priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling among others.