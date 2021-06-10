Now Work from Hotel! IRCTC offers Nature travel plans for Puri, Konark & Gopalpur; see rates & other details

Those interested can choose destinations among Konark, Puri and Gopalpur.

IRCTC Work from Hotel with Nature Travel Packages: As remote working becomes the new norm amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and with the independence of location becoming an increasingly viable option, many people are looking to work from hotels or other places other than their home offices. Also, due to the pandemic, there has been an increased demand for more secluded and private environments because of health and safety concerns. For those who are planning to work from hotel this summer season, you can check out the newly launched travel plans by the Indian Railways’ subsidiary, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for popular beach destinations of Odisha- Puri, Konark and Gopalpur.

These travel plans have been launched especially for professionals who want to continue with their office work with a different yet amongst natural environment near beach, forest from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein along with their routine they can relax and enjoy. Those interested can choose destinations among Konark, Puri and Gopalpur. According to IRCTC, the duration of the package would be for a minimum of three nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Besides, similar travel packages are also being explored for other locations, the corporation claimed.

According to IRCTC, the three nights and four days travel package for Puri starts at Rs 6,165; for Konark, the package starts at Rs 12,600; for Gopalpur, the travel package starts at Rs 19,945. All these IRCTC travel packages include disinfected rooms, all three meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), twice tea or coffee, secured parking space for vehicle, complimentary Wi-Fi facility, travel insurance. The corporation further claimed that stringent COVID-19 related safety protocols and high standard of hygiene are maintained. Booking has already started from 9 June 2021. The IRCTC travel packages can be booked online through “irctctourism.com” or through IRCTC tourism mobile app.