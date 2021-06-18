Now, visit Pakistan border from Gujarat as well: Seema Darshan Project aims at 15 August inauguration

Rupani also said that visitors paying a visit to the tourist spot will be enlightened about the proud history of the country's brave soldiers. (Credit: The Indian Express)

Chief Minister Vijay Rupan recently took stock of the progress made by the Seema Darshan project at Nada Bet in Banaskantha district of the state. The Seema Darshan project is being built as a tourist spot on the India-Pakistan border. A statement released from the Chief Minister’s office quoted Rupani as saying that the Seema Darshan project has the potential to put Gujarat state in a unique place on the world map of border tourism, the Indian Express reported. Rupani also said that visitors paying a visit to the tourist spot will be enlightened about the proud history of the country’s brave soldiers. The project will also create new job opportunities for the local residents, Rupani added.

Seema Darshan-A Tourist attraction

The project which is being constructed as a major border tourism spot is being developed in four phases. Major attractions at the spot will include Ajay Prahari Memorial, parade ground, exhibition centre, museum, a resting place for visitors, and specially designed gates depicting the theme of border security.

The project is also planning to harness solar energy with the installation of 14 solar trees. The authorities are also contemplating putting a host of hi-tech weapons and missile systems on display including artillery guns, tanks, surface-to-surface missile, surface-to-air missile, torpedo, and Mig-27 aircraft among others.

The tourism project which has been sanctioned Rs 125 crore from the state government exchequer is being developed jointly by the Gujarat tourism department, roads & buildings department and Border Security Force (BSF). The project was sanctioned in the year 2016 when CM Rupani opened the Zero point of the BSF at Nada Bet for the tourism project. After close to 5 years of work, the state government is aiming to complete and inaugurate the tourist spot before the upcoming Independence Day on August 15. According to the Indian Express report, the government is also looking forward to getting the project inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi.