Now Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam offers a special New Year gift for every pilgrim!

Good news for pilgrims heading to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati! One free laddu for every devotee, whether VIP or common man! Earlier, only ‘Divya Darshan’ devotees received free Tirupati laddu as prasad. So yes, you have read this correctly. The must-eat Tirupati laddu prasad is now a free gift for all pilgrims!

Another good news is that differential pricing system for Tirupati laddu has been done away with. Simply put, devotees can buy additional Tirupati laddus at just Rs 50! Also, there is no hike in the price of Tirupati laddus as of now.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams took this decision last year and is now in the process of implementing it. The announcement had been made public in December last year. It has now come into effect.

For pilgrims who want to buy more laddus as prasad to distribute back home, they can buy it from any of the open counters in the temple premises.

Around 80,000 devotees take darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on an average every single day. On festive occasions and during holiday season, more than one lakh devotees throng the temple for darshan.

How many days we can keep Tirupati laddu?

No prasad should be kept uneaten for days altogether. It is always considered best to eat fresh prasad as soon as it is distributed. However, you may want to check with the packaging instructions or ask at the Tirupati laddu counter on the same.

Why is Tirupati laddu famous among pilgrims?

Known as ‘Srivari laddu’, these laddus are hugely in demand with pilgrims who visit the Lord Balaji shrine for darshan. Considered to be ‘Naivedyam’ or an offering to Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala temple, it is partaken as a symbol of grace by devotees.

For the same reason, devotees buy Tirupati laddus to take back home as ‘prasad’ for their families and loved ones.