Now, Sita temple planned in Uttrakhand; UCAS helps finalise the location

Last week’s Supreme Court order has made it possible for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Now, a giant temple for his wife Sita is also in the works. On Monday, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat made an announcement on the planned Sita circuit. The development of the same will take place in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. It will further develop specifically around Phalswari village where it is believed that Sita took ‘bhoo samadhi’ (disappearance into the Earth).

During the announcement of the project, the CM suggested, all households in the district to contribute a donation of Rs 11 along with a fistful of soil and stone. He also said that a yatra will be taken out for the temple. He himself would lead the yatra from Devprayag. He would also encourage his peers’ participation in huge numbers. Rawat further added that the project work had already started and soon enough it will take final shape and construction would start.

Uttarakhand is closely connected with the epic Ramayana. According to legends, Dronagiri in Chamoli district is the place from where Hanuman got the Sanjeevani herb for Lakshamana and Sita’s ‘bhoo samadhi’ took place in Pauri district. The CM mentioned that he believes that people from across the world who have faith in Lord Rama and Ma Sita will come and visit Phalswari village in the Pauri district as well as the nearby villages.

The finalising of the location took place with the help of Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC). Its report on the Sita Mata circuit has already been submitted to the tourism department and state government.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, the director of UCAS believes that the Phalswari location is perfect for the circuit. It is not only picturesque but also has many temples of Luv and Kush, Maa Sita, Lord Shiva and Laxman. A multipurpose water pool will also be developed using two micro attachments on Randigad river which merges with the Ganga. Thus, the location will have ancient temples and walkways as well as water bodies to attract tourists. He hopes that the Sita circuit will become a major religious tourism destination in a few years time.