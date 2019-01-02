Watch: Statue of Unity helicopter ride video goes viral

Statue of Unity helicopter booking

Statue of Unity helicopter booking: State of Unity, the world’s tallest statue that stands 597 feet from the ground, has been at the centre of attraction for tourists coming to India across from the world. The monument is maintained by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Rashtriya Ekta Trust that was set up by the Narendra Modi government when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. According to an estimate, over 1.25 lakh tourists visited the statue in just 11 days after it was thrown open for the public.

The government has declared the area around Statue of Unity a ‘no private vehicle’ zone. Buses take tourists from the parking lot to the statue. Tourists can also visit the upper part of the statue from where they get a bird’s-eye view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river. For this, elevators run from 3 to 5 pm. The statue remains closed every Monday for maintenance purposes.

On average, 15,000 tourists visit the statue every day. To draw more tourists, the Trust recently started a helicopter service that takes tourists close to the statue enabling them to catch glimpses of Sardar Patel’s statue from top angle. It also provides tourists with a panoramic view of Sardar Sarovar Dam, Narmada River and the Satpura and Vindhya hills.

A video of statue of unity chopper ride has gone viral and people have shared it on social media.

Watch video: Statue of Unity helicopter ride

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Statue of Unity chopper ride cost: As per the details, one has to pay Rs 2,900 for a 10-minute helicopter ride. At one time, the helicopter can accommodate six persons. Besides, a ferry service is also available for tourists. A laser light and sound show has also been started for tourists to get a glimpse of the story of the unification of India.

The Statue of Unity is dedicated to India’s Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had played a key role in the unification of princely states post-Independence.