Now fly Vistara for Patna and Khajuraho in daily flights; Check date, route and schedule

Vistara has announced daily flight to Patna and Khajuraho.

Vistara has announced to add two new destinations to its daily flight-list. The low-cost flyer will now be providing air services to passengers flying to Patna and Khajuraho starting in early November. The flights, as informed, are set to operate on a daily basis. Vistara has informed that with the addition of these two new destinations it is now operating at 32 locations in the country. The flyer said in a release that the daily direct flight service between Patna to Delhi will start from November 3. This will also mark Vistara’s entry into air passenger service in Bihar. The airline informed that it will also be flying daily between Varanasi and Khajuraho from November 5 with convenient connections to Delhi and Mumbai.

Vinod Kannan, the Chief Strategy Officer at Vistara, said, “Patna continues to record double-digit growth in domestic passenger traffic, while the popularity of Khajuraho grows among tourists from around the world. Opportunities in both cities make a strong business case for the presence and service of Vistara, and we are excited to add them to our network. Vistara’s expansion to these cities will certainly help us to widen our customer base that prefers a fine flying experience on their travels.”

READ | SpiceJet announces 46 new flights ahead of winter; check routes, details

The introductory offer allows comparatively lower airfare to the passengers. The one way all-inclusive Economy fares for the Delhi-Patna flights start from Rs 3099 and for the Varanasi-Khajuraho flight, the one way all-inclusive Economy fares start from Rs 3686. Vistara has opened bookings for the new flights on all direct and indirect channels.

Here are the details of the flight’s timing of departure and arrival on both routes:

Between Delhi-Patna from November 3

Flight UK715 will fly from Delhi (DEL) to Patna (PAT). It will depart from Delhi at 1815 hours IST and will arrive in Patna at 1955 hours IST

Flight UK716 will fly from Patna (PAT) to Delhi (DEL). It will depart from Patna at 2030 hours IST and will arrive in Delhi at 2220 hours IST

Between Varanasi and Khajuraho from November 5

Flight UK631 will fly from Varanasi (VNS) to Khajuraho (HJR). It will depart from Varanasi at 1245 hours IST and will arrive in Khajuraho at 1345 hours IST

Flight UK622 will fly from Khajuraho (HJR) to Varanasi (VNS). It will depart from Khajuraho at 1420 hours IST and will arrive in Varanasi at 1525 hours IST

Vistara has informed that bookings are open in all channels and in case of any query, customers can visit the website or call their customer support for assistance.