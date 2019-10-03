Now fly to Nairobi in 787 Dreamliner! Air India starts quad-weekly flights from Mumbai

Air India started has a quad-weekly to-and-fro flight between Mumbai and Nairobi.

One of the most extensive flight service providers of the country, Air India has started Dreamliner operations to Nairobi. The capital city of Kenya, Nairobi is a perfect destination for wildlife and nature lovers. Being located in the African continent, the destination is perfect for people who are looking for an escape to limitless jungles. Nairobi can be called East Africa’s most cosmopolitan city and is home to some mesmerizing natural beauty. Air India, in order to give a better travel experience to its flyers and to connect them to this African city, has started a quad-weekly to and fro Dreamliner flight from Mumbai to Nairobi.

The flyer informed that the direct Dreamliner flights to the capital of Kenya have started from September 27, 2019. The flights will fly from Mumbai to Nairobi and back to Mumbai on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday each week.

The flyers will get to experience the most advanced aircraft of Air India as it is using the luxurious 787 Dreamliner air-passenger carrier of this route. Air India’s B787 Dreamliner, other than being spacious is also a very comfortable carrier.

READ | SpiceJet announces 46 new flights ahead of winter; check routes, details

While sharing the details of the flight timings (in local time), Air India informed that their flight AI961 will fly at 0405 hours from Mumbai and arrive at Nairobi at 0730 on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday of a week. While the AI962 will fly at 0900 hours from Nairobi and arrive at Mumbai at 1730 hours on the same days of the week.

The Mumbai-Nairobi-Mumbai is a good option for the customers to travel to the safari capital of Africa. Air India informed that customers can visit the official website of the airline or contact the customer support for any further query.