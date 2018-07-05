Novotel opens its 500th hotel worldwide

There are currently 500 Novotel hotels in 58 countries worldwide and Asia Pacific accounts for more than 143 properties with 3 5,879 rooms. Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun is the first Novotel Hotels & Residences located in the heart of Seoul’s shopping district. “The opening of Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences heralds an era of new beginnings for the Novotel brand with the property’s first mixed-use flagship development that combines a hotel and residences. Seoul is the heart of the national design scene and competes on the world stage as a technological powerhouse – this stunning newly built property combines these two strengths and transposes them onto experiential stays for leisure, business, and family travellers,” said Patrick Basset, chief operating officer of AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia.

Novotel has always been about providing a comfortable living experience for guests, and at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun, ease and convenience are enhanced with the use digital technologies including a mobile concierge and a smart phone which guests can use freely during their stay. The phone is pre-loaded with hotel information, maps, as well as call and message functions when they are out exploring the city. Back at the hotel, guests can scan QR codes assigned to each individual guest room and enjoy remote access to room controls and amenity service requests with the iStay app that can be downloaded to their own phone. A smart kiosk provides guests with useful hotel information including facilities, latest F&B and room promotions and a media wall that showcases a sketch of the Dongdaemun district. The hotel also offers an electric car recharging station.

Designed with “space within a space” concept, natural Korean flamed finished granite stone is featured throughout its floorings and walls that combine the use of natural timber to capture the unique contrast of textures and colours. Iconic Heunginjimun leaves motif are found throughout the hotel, guest rooms and bathroom doors.

Reflecting South Korea’s global influences is food exchange, an all-day dining restaurant that serves a wide variety of Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Western food while located at the social hub of the hotel, the Gourmet Bar features a range of French-inspired cocktails and beverages for an evening wind-down. The Social 21 rooftop bar offers the perfect spot to enjoy an evening sunset overlooking the city skylines.

“Seoul really is the soul of South Korea and for this hotel we were inspired by the Korean culture of simplicity. Located near major attractions such as Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), Dongdaemun Fashion Street, and the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station on lines 2, 4 and 5 of the Seoul underground, guests staying at the property can look forward to enjoying the sights and sounds of the city. We are delighted to be welcoming our first guests with the opening of Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences, our first mixed-use development,” said Mini (Minsook) Cho, GM of Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotels & Residences.