Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued strict covid-19 travel guidelines on Wednesday in view of Delhi High Court orders. DGCA ordered airlines to ensure that all passengers wear face masks and continue throughout the journey. Passengers can remove the face mask only under exceptional circumstances and permitted reasons as per the DGCA Orders.

The aviation regulator ordered that if any passenger does not follow the guidelines even after the warnings, they should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure. Airlines should ensure that all passengers are sanitized on the precautionary measures taken by them.



It further stated that airlines should spread awareness among passengers on the need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and make arrangements for extra face masks. The airlines are required to provide masks to the passengers if needed.



In any case, any passenger on deboard denied to wear a mask even after repeated warnings, such passengers will be treated as ‘Unruly Passenger’ as defined in para 3.1 of civil aviation requirements. The concerned airline is required to follow section 3 Series Part VI (Dated September 8, 2017) and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger, as provided in above-mentioned CAR.



DGCA further urged the airlines to levy fines on those found without masks inside airports and flights.