Not China, Bihar is sky-walk ready; set foot on 200-feet glass bridge any time next year

December 20, 2020 8:05 AM

Tourists can also do various adventure sports like air cycling or be a part of Gondola ropeway ride

rajgir glass british, bohar tourism, bihar cm nitish kumarChief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects Nature Safari and Zoo Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district. (ANI Image)

Walking through the world’s longest glass bridge in China might seem like a distant dream in a pandemic world but here’s a recourse to get a thrill seeker’s heart racing. A glass bridge at Rajgir in Bihar amidst five hills is almost ready to welcome tourists all over the world. This is the first glass bridge being built in Bihar to increase the footfall of domestic and overseas visitors in the state.

The glass bridge built-in line with China’s Hangzhou province glass bridge will be 85 feet in length and 6 feet in width and can accommodate 40 visitors at a time. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently visited the spot for inspection. Come New Year and the tourists can set foot on the glass and steel structure.

Tourist attraction in and around Bihar’s first skywalk

A state of art ropeway and a jungle safari is being constructed to enthral the tourists in Nalanda. The glass bridge will be a part of the nature safari that is being developed in 500 acres of the historical Budh Marg. The zoo safari in dense forests of Rajgir is recognized by the Central zoo Authority.

There will be around 18 glass covered cabins in the new ropeway, each with 8 tourists that will cover 750 meters in five minutes.

Besides, tourists can also do various adventure sports like air cycling or be a part of Gondola ropeway ride. Butterfly park, Ayurveda park will be the other major attraction of the place.

Cottages are being built in the areas for comfortable stay of visitors. Beautification of Venu Van is also underway

Rajgir tops the revenue made through tourism in Bihar. Historically, Rajgir is of great importance. Major attractions include Son Bhandar caves, hot water spring, locally known as Brahmakund and the peach pagoda, Vishwa Shanti Stupa. Nalanda, a seat for academic intelligence in ancient times is also in close vicinity. With this new skywalk, tourism in the state is expected to grow leaps and bounds.

Meanwhile, India’s first skywalk is in Sikkim’s Pelling situated right opposite a 137 feet statue of Chenrezig, who according to folklore, is the earthly incarnation of Lord Buddha. Nestled amidst the Himalayas, the glass skywalk is at a height of 7,200 feet above sea level.

