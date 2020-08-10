  • MORE MARKET STATS

No quarantine for air passengers visiting Assam for less than 72 hours

Published: August 10, 2020 4:18 PM

Last month, the state government had issued an order allowing home quarantine for seven days for both air and train passengers who tested negative on arrival.

Any air traveller to Assam who will depart from the state within 72 hours of his arrival will not have to undergo quarantine provided his Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result at the airport is negative, an order issued by the state government said on Monday.

The passenger will also have to provide a copy of his return ticket indicating his departure within 72 hours, the order issued by the state Health Department’s Principal Secretary Samir Sinha said.

The visitor shall provide swab samples for Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) immediately on arrival and if the result is negative, then he will be allowed to proceed.

But if the result is positive, then he will have to proceed for isolation or treatment as per the protocol for COVID-19 patients. A symptomatic traveller will have to undergo RT-PCR test even if his RAT result is negative.

He will remain in isolation till the test result is declared, it said. In case, any air passenger violates the 72-hour time frame of stay then he shall face penal action and be placed in quarantine, the order said.

Last month, the state government had issued an order allowing home quarantine for seven days for both air and train passengers who tested negative on arrival.

