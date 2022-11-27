No grey hair and balding patches, compulsory deo: What it takes to be Air India’s flight attendant

Tata-owned Air India has announced new grooming rules for its cabin crew, which included a ban on wearing black clothes and religious thread on the wrist, neck, and ankle. The more than 40 pages circular instructed all crew members to immediately adhere to the uniform regulations as released by Air India.

No Grey Hair, No Crew Cuts

The leading airlines asked its male and female staff to frequently dye their grey hair in natural tones as part of standards that encompass travel even while they are on leave. “Grey hair is not permitted. Grey hair must be regularly coloured in [a] natural shade. Fashion colours and henna are not permitted,” stated the guidelines. The guidelines also stated that male crew must maintain a clean-shaven appearance or a bald appearance if they have deep receding hairlines or balding patches. “Head must be shaved daily,” it said, adding that there can be no crew cuts.

Religious Threads And Rings

Religious rings with coloured stones and pearls, nose pins and neck jewellery, and thumb rings are not allowed, reported Indian Express. Justifying the guidelines, the airlines said that wearing such jewellery causes delays during security checks. Additionally, the guideline also barred the crew from sporting Black and religious thread on the wrist, neck, and ankle.

For females, the guidelines said, “A small bindi is allowed with a saree only (optional) and must be within 0.5 cm in size. Big-size bindi is not permitted.” That’s not all, the female crew can use only four medium-sized black tic-tacs or bobby pins on the hair. The type and size of the pins must match. Short open hair must be blow-dried or permanently smoothed, it stated.

Air India will progressively induct 30 new aircraft, including five wide-body Boeing planes, from December this year as the airline looks to boost its domestic and international services, ANI reported.