scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of ‘divyang anubhuti inclusive park’ in Nagpur 

The park will have a play area for special children, hydrotherapy (use of water to treat any symptom of the body) room, waterfall sound therapy, clay unit, sensory park and amphitheatre

Written by PTI
Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of ‘divyang anubhuti inclusive park’ in Nagpur 
Gadkari has conceptualised the facility

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday laid the foundation stone of the ‘Divyang Anubhuti Inclusive Park’, a facility that will have tactile pathways, touch and smell garden and a host of other amenities for persons with disabilities (PwDs), an official said here.

Also Read

The park will have a play area for special children, hydrotherapy (use of water to treat any symptom of the body) room, waterfall sound therapy, clay unit, sensory park and amphitheatre, he said.

Gadkari, who has conceptualised the facility, said there are three lakh ‘divyangs’ in Nagpur and five lakh senior citizens, and such a park is being keeping them in mind.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 18:01 IST