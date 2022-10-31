New Zealand, the hotspot for beer lovers!

Nothing beats sipping a bottle of chilled beer after a hectic day. This brewed beverage is more than just a drink. In many parts of the world, it has transcended into an art of crafting the perfect jug of beer. European countries like Belgium, Germany, Ireland etc, are known for their extravagant beer culture that goes down in history. New Zealand is another country that brews top-notch beers and is sure to be a paradise for beer mavens.

While the country may be best known for its wine, New Zealand has a remarkably well-established beer industry and houses numerous small breweries and talented brewers. Offering a local twist to the drink, the beer here is as unique as you are. With high quality produce and acres of greenery, brewers are able to create a range of flavours that are specific to a region. Get ready to explore New Zealand to find some awesome craft beers, micro-breweries, taprooms and pubs for your next visit to the country:

1. Emerson’s Brewery, Dunedin

Experience the full brewing process, starting at the malt room, then onto fermentation, bottling and tasting on the Emerson’s brewery tour in Dunedin. After the 45 – 60-minute tour head to the Emerson’s taproom to sample pale ales (including the tropical “Orange Roughy”), New Zealand pilsner, English porter and more. Top off the day with shared platters and snacks at the onsite restaurant.

2. Brewtown, Wellington

Five breweries (and a distillery). One venue. Loads of fun! Brewtown is a craft beer village complete with paintball, go-carting, an ice-skating rink, and ten pin bowling. Let someone else do the sober driving and jump onboard a Craft Beer Tour for an epic day fueled by beer, burgers and behind the scenes brewery tours.

3. Tui Brewery, Mangatainoka

Producing one of New Zealand’s original beers, the Tui brewery in Mangatainoka run brewery tours. After a tasting paddle of Tui pale ale, Mangatainoka Magic and Mangatainoka Dark, Brew 1889, enjoy a meal at the restaurant. You’ll find Tui Brewery 45 minutes’ drive from Palmerston North, on the highway between Hawke’s Bay and Wellington.

4. Nelson Craft Beer Trail, Nelson Tasman

Grab your beer-loving mates, hire your bikes and tackle the Nelson Craft Beer Cycle Trail. From Nelson to Kaiteriteri and everywhere in between, local breweries await your arrival with a cold brew and great food. Plan your self-guided route with the Craft Beer Trail map or join a multi-day craft beer E-bike tour with Gentle Cycling Company.

5. Brewbus, Auckland

Explore Auckland’s urban craft beer scene the hassle freeway, onboard a Brewbus craft beer tour. Join likeminded craft beer enthusiasts for lunch, including local beer pairings. Meet the makers of fine brews at Garage Project, Urbanaut Brewing Co, Good George and Brothers Beer Keen to sample more beer. Continue into the night with your Brewbus guide’s Auckland craft beer recommendations.

6. Speight’s Brewery, Dunedin

Hands on, interactive and child-friendly, the Speights brewery tour takes you back to their humble beginnings in 1876. Find out which ingredients are used to create Speights award-winning ale, pour your own tasting samples after the tour, then head to the Ale House for a pint and some hearty southern fare.

Come to explore, experience the beer culture like never before and don’t forget to fine your perfect pint in New Zealand!