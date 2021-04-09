New Zealand bans travel from India: These countries may follow suit

Apart from New Zealand, several countries in recent weeks have reported arrivals of Covid-19 Indian passengers.

With India reporting an unprecedented rise in the number of Coronavirus cases, several nations have been forced to rethink their travel arrangements with India and permission of arrival to Indian passengers within their jurisdictions. New Zealand taking the lead banned the entry of passengers coming from India, including its own citizens for a period of about three weeks starting from April 11 till April 28. New Zealand, which has been able to eliminate Coronavirus spread among its people, had been reporting the arrival of Covid-19 positive passengers from India, forcing its Prime Minister to ban the arrival of Indian passengers, The Indian Express reported.

What prompted New Zealand?

The immediate trigger for the country was tracing 23 positive Coronavirus patients from near its borders, out of whom 17 had arrived in the country from India on Thursday. Since the country has not reported any locally transmitted cases of Coronavirus since the last 40 days, it does not want to take any chances with passengers coming from the worst-affected countries such as India.

In Canada, which has a large Indian diaspora and Indian origin population, one-third of the total Covid19 positive passengers that landed in the North American country between the period March 3 and March 19 were Indians. Hong Kong had banned the arrival of Indian passengers last year for a period of 15 days after several of the Indian passengers tested Covid19 positive on arrival in the country.

Which countries are likely to impose similar restrictions?

The United Kingdom which has itself been reeling under the increasing number of Coronavirus cases from new variants is about to operationalise a traffic light system to categorise passengers from different countries. According to a BBC report, the countries would be categorised into three groups-red, amber, and green. The classification of countries will be done on the basis of vaccination which has been undertaken and the spread of various Covid19 variants among the country’s population.

While the passengers coming from the red list countries will be denied entry into the country barring British nationals coming from these countries who will also mandatorily remain under institutional quarantine for a particular period. The passengers from the amber list countries will be asked to home quarantine upon their arrival whereas passengers coming from the green list countries will be allowed to enter into the UK without any restrictions. The UK government has not so far released the classification of countries based on the traffic light list.