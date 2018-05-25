New York City gears up for its annual LGBTQ Pride events this June

Heritage of Pride, which organises the City’s marquee LGBTQ events and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots that sparked the modern gay-rights movement, features the theme ‘Defiantly Different’ for its lineup of Pride events this year

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organisation, proudly highlights annual LGBTQ Pride events taking place throughout the city as the summer travel season heats up. Recognised as the number one LGBTQ travel destination in the United States, New York City will burst with energy, diversity and a palpable sense of pride this June. From the iconic Heritage of Pride events in Manhattan which attract more than two million attendees to the diverse events and celebrations happening throughout the five boroughs, New York City offers visitors an empowering Pride experience.

“We look forward to welcoming LGBTQ visitors and their allies during our annual citywide celebration of Pride,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO, NYC & Company. “In addition to the Heritage of Pride flagship events in Manhattan, there are many memorable opportunities to commemorate Pride throughout all five boroughs. NYC & Company invites visitors and locals to experience New York City during this year’s Pride, and also prepare for a future visit as we begin the one-year countdown to WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of Stonewall in late June 2019.”

Pride activities taking place in the five boroughs and Harlem:

Manhattan

Heritage of Pride, which organises the City’s marquee LGBTQ events and commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots that sparked the modern gay-rights movement, features the theme ‘Defiantly Different’ for its lineup of Pride events this year. This year’s NYC Pride March also undergoes a change to its iconic route along Fifth Avenue. The new route refocuses the birthplace of the LGBTQ movement to a place of prominence at the beginning of the march.

“As we prepare to welcome a record number of attendees for Stonewall 50 / WorldPride 2019 NYC, our move to our new home on Pier 97 is just one of several new venues, new events and new experiences we will launch in 2018 to prepare for next year’s massive crowd,” said Chris Frederick, managing director, NYC Pride.

Harlem Pride

Harlem’s ninth annual Pride Celebration Day is the highlight of year-round programming. Since 2010, Harlem Pride hosts some 10,000 attendees each June and has expanded to include community forums, workshops, networking events and other community outreach activities. This year, throughout the month of June, Harlem Pride 2018 will feature many amazing community events.

Bronx

1 Bronx Pride Festival promotes inclusion, community and dialogue and works toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law. The festival’s Pride events inspire, educate and celebrate the diverse Bronx community.

Staten Island

The 14th year of Staten Island PrideFest, with 10 events over nine days, is the kickoff of the NYC Pride season. Staten Island PrideFest is both proud and excited to announce that this year’s festival stage will be hosted by the world-renowned Carmen Carrera, mother, actor, advocate and one of the world’s highest-profile transgender women.